Steven Gerrard picked Fernando Torres as his favourite striker to play with at Liverpool.

Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard struck up a remarkable relationship at Anfield after the Spanish forward made the move from Atletico Madrid in 2007.

The pair spent four years together at Liverpool and while the Reds didn’t win any trophies during that period, some fantastic football was played and there was no shortage of examples of Gerrard playing Torres in on goal with his incredible range of passing.

Ranking Torres as his favourite striker to play with – ahead of Luis Suarez, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler – Gerrard admitted that he was heartbroken when the Spanish forward made the move to Stamford Bridge in 2011.

“I didn’t play with Torres long enough because he went to Chelsea and broke my heart,” Gerrard said on The Robbie Fowler Podcast, as transcribed by The Daily Mail.

“If you asked me who was the best player on a daily basis consistently, Suarez was an animal but my best years were alongside Torres in terms of how I felt.

“I was really, really gutted (when Torres left). We’re working so hard at this point to try and get as close as we can to close the gap and challenge.

“At Liverpool at the time it always felt like we were taking huge strides and getting close and progressing really well, and then at a really key time and a key moment for the team and the group, a big player gets taken away and it takes time to recover from that.

“My relationship with Torres, I was getting a lot of goals at that time. I was at my peak and felt fantastic.”

After a quiet start to the 2010/11 season, Torres made it clear that he wanted Liverpool to accept an offer from Chelsea by handing in a transfer request that paved the way for his £50 million switch to Stamford Bridge.

While Gerrard appreciated Torres’ pursuit of a change of scenery, that didn’t prevent the then-Liverpool captain from attempting to do everything in his power to convince Torres to stay.

“I understand everyone’s situation is different,” Gerrard said.

“People have dreams and different paths and they’re not all local lads who love the club. I appreciate and respect all that, but at the same time it still hurts when someone leaves a club.

“I’ve told Fernando that. I tried to get him to stay. I told his agent the same.

“They were both at Melwood but they made a decision and that decision was out of my hands. It hurt a lot.”

