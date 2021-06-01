Steven Gerrard reportedly in the frame to replace Carlo Ancelotti at Everton

Imagine it!

Steven Gerrard has emerged as a shock candidate as Everton draw up their shortlist of potential new managers amid reports that Carlo Ancelotti is set to leave Goodison Park.

Ancelotti is expected to make a sensational return to Real Madrid after the recent departure of Zinedine Zidane and that will leave a vacancy for the Toffees to fill.

The Athletic reports that Liverpool legend Gerrard is in the frame for the Everton position but he is not the only candidate.

It’s reported that former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez is also in the running for the job; as are Paulo Fonseca, Erik ten Hag and former Toffees managers David Moyes and Roberto Martinez.

Out of the candidates mentioned above, Gerrard is probably the least likely to accept the role as it would be difficult to imagine him jeopardising his legendary status at Anfield.

Many expect Gerrard’s managerial career path to lead him back to Liverpool but the former England midfielder appears to be content at Rangers, having recently delivered the Scottish Premiership title to Gers in an unbeaten league season.

“Liverpool is my club. I had a fantastic journey as a player. I’m doing a completely different career path now. I’m happy in the job and role I’m in now,” Gerrard told ITV in March.

“Is it a dream for me to one day be the Liverpool manager? Yes, it is. But not yet and who’s to say I’ll ever be good enough? Who says I’ll be the owners’ choice?

“There’s a lot of managers on this planet who would all like the chance to manage Liverpool.

“I think we need to respect the guy that’s in charge first and foremost because he’s done an incredible job.”

