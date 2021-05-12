‘I’ll let you into a little secret’ – Steven Gerrard reveals he and Alex Ferguson have parked rivalry

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with him.”

Steven Gerrard has revealed that he’s been in contact with Sir Alex Ferguson for tips on how to take Rangers to the next level.

Ferguson recently praised the work accomplished by Gerrard at Ibrox and the Scot’s glowing endorsement clearly means a lot to the current Rangers boss.

Collecting his William Hill Scottish Football Writers manager of the year award in Glasgow, Gerrard reacted to Ferguson’s recent comments.

“It’s very high praise and I’m extremely flattered,” Gerrard said.

Steven Gerrard on Alex Ferguson

“He’s an iconic figure in the game. Through no fault of our own we became big, big rivals at Liverpool and Manchester United, the two biggest clubs in British football.

“We were massive rivals for many years and he’s someone that even though he was a rival I looked up to him immensely because he is such an iconic figure in the game. What he achieved in the game is up there with the very best who have ever lived. So I’m really flattered and humbled by his words.”

Ferguson played for Rangers between 1967 and 1969 but tends only to support the club nowadays when they’re playing Celtic.

Ferguson has made himself available to Gerrard for advice, however, after the pair agreed to shelve the fierce rivalry they developed with their respective associations to United and Liverpool.

“I’ll let you into a little secret: I’ve had a couple of conversations with him,” Gerrard continued.

“Since I retired we have parked our rivalry up and he gave me time on the phone to bounce a few things off him, a few questions to do with the management up here at Rangers.

“He was fantastic in those conversations. At some point moving forward I’d love the chance to sit down with him and have a coffee.

“He’s agreed to that and that’s fantastic from his point of view because he doesn’t have to give me his time, especially being a rival. But I think that goes to show what type of man he is. He’s not just the iconic manager we all know.”

