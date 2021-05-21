The Brazilian would be just the sixth player to play for both Liverpool and Everton in the Premier League era.

In one of the more unexpected transfer rumours of the year, Philippe Coutinho has been linked with a move to Everton after another frustrating season for the Brazilian playmaker.

Coutinho, who spent five years with Liverpool, is expected to be on the lookout for a new club after featuring just 12 times in La Liga for Barcelona this term.

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman would be delighted to see Coutinho make a return to Merseyside and pull on the blue jersey of Everton.

McManaman is not so sure that the finances make sense to get the deal done but the former England midfielder would welcome the sight of Coutinho playing for Liverpool’s local rivals.

“I would love to see Phillipe Coutinho back in Liverpool, even playing for Everton,” McManaman told HorseRacing.net.

“You know he’s not playing at the moment for Barcelona, and you’d like him to play because of what we’ve seen before and he’s great to watch.

Coutinho to Everton?

“I would be astounded if Everton could do the deal and pay his wages, unless he takes a monumental pay cut and Barcelona might have to take a huge hit on their transfer fee.

“He’s a fantastic player and he’s not playing enough in Spain, and he didn’t play enough last year when he won the Champions League at Bayern Munich. So it would be nice to see him make a move – he needs to play football and if that’s with Everton, great.

“Like James Rodriguez, those are type of players you want to see.

“A lot of my mates are Evertonians, I’ve got nephews that are Everton season ticket holders, if you’ve got those type of players who can produce that type of magic, I’d love to see him here, back in the city of Liverpool playing for the Blues.”

