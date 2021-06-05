Steve Clarke reveals Alex Ferguson advice ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2020 adventure

“I think he’s right.”

Steve Clarke plans to follow Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice ahead of Scotland’s Euro 2020 adventure.

Ferguson has advised Clarke to avoid getting bogged down on Scotland’s second Group D game against England if they are to be in with a chance of progressing into the knockout stages.

Clarke insists that Scotland need to take every game as it comes and not add unnecessary pressure on the England clash at Wembley on June 18.

“Sir Alex has said not to focus too much on the England game and I think he’s right,” Clarke said, via Daily Record. “We have to give equal focus to all three games from Czech Republic, England, Croatia, in that order.

Alex Ferguson's Scotland advice

“We have to get enough points to qualify from the group because we want to create more history. We want to be the first men’s national team to qualify for a knockout stage.

“The game at Wembley will be a fantastic occasion. It’s the historic game – England v Scotland. But we won’t be getting hung up too much about it. We will concentrate on every game as they come and treat all our opponents with massive respect.

“We’ll be underdogs in all three games, but underdogs with a fighting chance. That’s how we’ll be approaching the tournament.”

Ferguson spoke for many Scottish supporters when he admitted that he was brought to tears following Ryan Christie’s post-match interview when Scotland secured their place at their first major tournament since 1998.

"I hope everyone back home is having a party!" 🥳 Just look how much last night meant to goal-scorer Ryan Christie! 🥺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿pic.twitter.com/yNbfU9bObO — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 13, 2020

Clarke agreed with Ferguson’s praise of the players who rallied after Serbia equalised late on last November, with Scotland winning the subsequent penalty shootout.

“Sir Alex said we showed the resilience to dig in in extra time because the last-minute goal was a big blow, and was typical Scotland,” Clarke said.

“And you think: ‘Oh no, here we go…We played fantastic but failed again’. But the lads showed great character and dug in. It was a great reward for the character and they had shown all the way from that Russia game.”

