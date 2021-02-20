Steve Bruce tells Bruno Fernandes he needs to win trophies to justify Cantona comparisons

Share and Enjoy !

Steve Bruce has warned Bruno Fernandes that he will have to win some trophies with Manchester United if he is to justify the comparisons to Eric Cantona.

Bruno Fernandes’ impact since last year’s arrival from Sporting has earned him comparisons to the likes of Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo, among other United legends.

Fernandes has been directly involved in 52 goals in 58 games for the Red Devils since his debut (33 goals and 19 assists) but ahead of United’s clash with Newcastle on Sunday, Steve Bruce has reminded the Portuguese playmaker that he’ll ultimately be judged by his trophy haul.

Bruce, who endorsed Cantona when asked for his opinion by Alex Ferguson before the Frenchman’s move to Old Trafford, praised Fernandes for what he has accomplished so far in his United career but the Newcastle boss explained the importance of winning trophies in order to be considered a Red Devils legend.

“What you have to judge people on over a period of time is what they’ve won. Certainly, Eric for us, was the catalyst to go and win things,” Bruce told Sky Sports ahead of this weekend’s clash with his former club.

“The way Fernandes has played in the last 12 months, it feels a bit like Eric because it’s his stage. Eric adored everything that went with playing for arguably the biggest and best club in the world.

“Fernandes has done fantastically well in doing that, it’s his stage. For it to be even suggested that he’s on the same hymn sheet as Eric is a wonderful compliment to him.

“Now they have to go and achieve and win things the way Eric did, and on big occasions win cup finals and semi-finals. If he does that then of course you can compare him to Eric.”

Cantona won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups in his five years with United.

