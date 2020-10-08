Stephen Kenny admits late change to Republic of Ireland line-up

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has hinted that the call to start James McClean against Slovakia was a late decision.

For the most part, Stephen Kenny’s starting XI for Thursday’s Euro qualifier against Slovakia was what many expected but the inclusion of James McClean over the likes of Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah surprised some.

When asked about that particular selection, Kenny explained that the current line-up wasn’t always his first choice.

“James has a great mentality for the big occasion. I think he’s proven that in the past,” Kenny said ahead of kick-off.

TEAM NEWS | Slovakia 🆚 Ireland James McClean & Callum Robinson both come into the side as James McCarthy starts in midfield 💪 David McGoldrick will lead the attack up front 💪 Huge night, come on you boys in green!#SVKIRL | #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/jF5puMsXqb — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 8, 2020

“If I’m being honest, that’s a recent change in the line-up. Obviously Aaron Connolly and Adam Idah aren’t involved in the squad tonight so James comes into the team.

“They’re not on the bench tonight.”

In terms of positives in the Irish line-up, Kenny was looking forward to seeing the likes of Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane and Crystal Palace’s James McCarthy combining in the midfield.

“We’ve got a lot of really good footballers here,” Kenny added.

“I’m delighted with Conor Hourihane and James McCarthy in the midfield. Even though they’re 29 and 30 years of age, they’ve never actually played for Ireland in central midfield, which is incredible, they’re two terrific footballers!”

Ireland have had to deal with Covid-19 concerns in recent days with the FAI confirming that a member of Kenny’s backroom staff had tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

“I think everyone has had their issues,” Kenny said. “Like ourselves, Slovakia have had their issues and I think that we’ve lost some good players. They’ve lost some good players and that’s the way it goes. We have to contend with that and they have to contend with that.”

