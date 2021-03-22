Stephen Kenny has been made aware of Patrick Bamford’s international decision

Patrick Bamford may have missed out on an England call-up but the Leeds forward still has no plans to switch international allegiances to Ireland.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny explained that he has no intention to reach out to Patrick Bamford as he has been made aware that the Leeds United frontman is fully focused on England.

Bamford is eligible to declare for Ireland under the grandparent rule and the striker represented Ireland at U18 level, before he lined out for England’s U18, U19 and U21 sides.

Previous managers had suggested that Bamford was keeping his options open and could potentially consider declaring for the boys in green but Kenny has been told that the 27-year-old would prefer to concentrate on securing an England call-up, rather than prevent an Irish player making the national team.

“He has a relationship with Damien Doyle, our fitness coach, they were together at MK Dons for a while,” Kenny told the Irish Examiner.

“Damien had been speaking to him, just chatting to him and at that stage he said he wouldn’t like to stand in the way of another Irishman.

“His desire is to play for England. So I never actually got to speak to him because he said that his ambition was to play for England.”

Bamford missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate’s most recent England squad despite his 14 Premier League goals this term.

Southgate conceded that Bamford was very close to claiming a place in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers and if he continues his form in front of goal, he will give himself every opportunity of making the Euros squad.

The saga of Bamford’s international allegiance is the latest in a number of long-running similar cases such as Declan Rice and Jack Grealish and it has caused much debate.

Former Ireland international Kevin Kilbane has previously explained why he wouldn’t want the likes of Bamford to declare for the boys in green.

