Stephen Ireland in danger of pricing himself out of move to new club

Stephen Ireland could see his potential move to Swindon Town fall apart due to the midfielder’s wage demands.

Having not played a professional game in over two years, Stephen Ireland was set to be thrown a career lifeline by League One side, Swindon, but negotiations have hit a significant snag.

Swindon manager Richie Wellens has revealed that Ireland, who has been on trial with the club in recent days, is in danger of pricing himself out of an official move.

Fellow former Republic of Ireland international Noel Hunt, who is currently Swindon’s assistant manager, has spoken to Ireland’s agent but salary remains a potentially insurmountable obstacle.

“Noel Hunt has been dealing with Stephen because he knows him from his Ireland days and stuff like that,” Wellens told BBC Wiltshire.

“He’s spoken with his agent, the agent asked for too much money originally so I just told Noel to go back with a different offer and see if he can go there.”

Ireland turned 34 years old last week and was most recently on the books of Bolton Wanderers in late 2018 but he failed to make an appearance for the club.

Swindon will likely want to get any deal agreed before last season’s League Two winners kick off their upcoming League One campaign at home to Rochdale.

But Wellens insisted that the contract has to make sense for both parties involved.

He continued: “It has to be in our favour, it has to work both ways. We’re doing him a favour in terms of getting him up and running because I don’t see a massive long queue of clubs willing to take him.

“But also he’ll be doing us a favour because he does have certain qualities that will improve us so we’ll wait and see.”

In June, Ireland revealed that he hopes to prove himself at club level before making a return to the national team under Stephen Kenny.

Read More About: stephen ireland, swindon town