Former Ireland international claims Shane Duffy doesn’t look comfortable at Celtic

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Elliott thinks Shane Duffy still looks uncomfortable playing for Celtic.

Shane Duffy bounced back from a poor run of form with some impressive performances in recent weeks and the Irish centre-half started for Neil Lennon’s side on Sunday, when Celtic won the Scottish Cup in dramatic style.

Duffy opened up on his struggles since his loan switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in a recent interview but backed himself to rise to the expectations that resulted in a considerable amount of criticism of the Derryman’s start to life in Parkhead.

Even though Celtic won on Sunday, ex-Ireland international Stephen Elliott reckons Duffy is still uncomfortable playing in the Hoops’ system.

Shane Duffy just doesn’t look at all comfortable playing for Celtic. #scottishcupfinal — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) December 20, 2020

Elliott explained: “The onus is on Celtic to keep the ball in a passing manner and to have the majority of possession in most games. I don’t think he is the greatest on ball so that won’t suit him. Even defensively he looks out of position though also.”

Duffy prides himself on being a physical defender who wins many more aerial duels than he loses but Elliott believes that the 28-year-old struggles when playing for a team that places importance on playing out from the back.

Elliott already questioned Duffy’s suitability for the current Republic of Ireland team as new manager Stephen Kenny aims to instil his philosophy after taking over from Mick McCarthy earlier this year.

“We all want to play this new style,” Elliott said on Off The Ball last month. “But I think if we are going forward with Stephen’s style then Shane Duffy doesn’t play in the team for me.

“Ultimately, when he is on the ball he is a liability to Ireland. He is not good on the ball, let’s be honest. When it comes to defenders playing out from the back, he isn’t somebody you would look at and go, ‘Yeah, he’s a really good footballer.'”

