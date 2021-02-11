 Close sidebar

Stan Collymore criticises Sky Sports’ use of Roy Keane

by Darragh Murphy
Roy Keane

Stan Collymore has had quite a lot to say about Roy Keane over the past couple of days.

On Sunday, Stan Collymore took issue with Roy Keane’s comments about Liverpool being ‘bad champions’ this season and hit out at Sky Sports’ use of the Irishman.

Collymore, who moved to Nottingham Forest in the same month that Keane left the club for Manchester United, has voiced his opinion on the below remarks from Keane on how Liverpool have dealt with their struggles this season.

“I think they’ve been bad champions,” Keane said of Jurgen Klopp’s side. “We’re talking about Liverpool, people keep telling me Liverpool are a great club and a huge club.

“If they’re a huge club then you have to take setbacks, is that not part of the game? If everyone had all their players fit all of the time, it would be fantastic.

“If you want to look at Man City – with the run they’ve been on – you could see they’re missing two of their best players and Liverpool are a strong team.

“I know they’re missing their two centre-backs but they’ve still got their best attacking players on the pitch. They still have their best goalkeeper available, they’ve still got international players in midfield.”

Collymore pointed to the importance of context in his response to Keane’s criticism, with the ex-Liverpool forward insisting that Keane found it easier to adapt to a champion’s mentality because he was surrounded by champions when he moved to Old Trafford.

On Twitter, Collymore also questioned the way that Keane is utilised by Sky Sports, suggesting that the broadcaster encourages Keane to play up a certain persona for the sake of views on television and social media.

Collymore commended Keane as a player and manager but claimed that the Corkman is urged to ham up his alpha male image to cater to their viewers.

