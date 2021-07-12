Stan Collymore takes thinly-veiled dig at Roy Keane after Jack Grealish comments

No prizes for guessing who the former Liverpool forward was referring to.

Stan Collymore has taken a thinly-veiled dig at Roy Keane after the Irishman criticised the likes of Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish for allowing Bukayo Saka to take a penalty ahead of them them in the Euro 2020 final shootout.

Saka took England’s fifth penalty against Italy at Wembley on Sunday but the Arsenal youngster saw his spot-kick saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Speaking on ITV after the match, Keane named Sterling and Grealish as two players who should have taken responsibility instead of Saka.

"If you're Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid (Saka) walk up ahead of you. You can't sit there and see a child walking up," Roy Keane said on ITV after the match.

“If you’re Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid (Saka) walk up ahead of you. You can’t sit there and see a child walking up,” Keane said.

Grealish took it upon himself to respond to a tweet to an article about Keane’s comments by insisting that he had put himself forward to take a penalty.

The Aston Villa talisman took issue with Keane insinuating that he shied away from taking a penalty in the shootout.

Grealish tweeted: “I said I wanted to take one!!!! The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will.”

The first thing, the very first thing Jack said when we had a chat last night was "I wanted to take a pen". So some of the pundits spouting off without information who are a parody of a parody need to shut their mouths. Absolutely right to say something. https://t.co/eT9dKYFNmm — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) July 12, 2021

Stan Collymore aims thinly-veiled dig at Roy Keane

Collymore has now weighed in on the discussion and appeared to reference Keane in the above tweet, demanding that “some of the pundits spouting off without information who are a parody of a parody need to shut their mouths.”

If there was any doubt about who Collymore was referring to, it’s worth remembering that only earlier this year he slammed Sky Sports’ use of Keane as a pundit.

Collymore suggested that broadcasters tend to encourage Keane to ham up his alpha male image to cater to their viewers.

