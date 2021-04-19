Spurs urged to ‘get Robbie Keane in’ ahead of Carabao Cup final

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara has urged the club to turn to Harry Redknapp and Robbie Keane after Monday’s sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Amidst the chaos that followed the news of the European Super League, Spurs announced that manager Jose Mourinho had been relieved of his duties.

Ex-Spurs man Ryan Mason is expected to take charge of the first team ahead of this weekend’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester City but his lack of experience has sparked concerns among some close to the club.

Jamie O’Hara, who played for Spurs between 2005 and 2011, has encouraged the club to enlist the help of former manager Harry Redknapp and legendary Irish striker Robbie Keane to navigate Tottenham through a difficult period.

“Ryan Mason is a great lad and a top footballer but he’s not ready to take over Spurs, let’s be serious about that,” O’Hara said on Sky Sports News.

“From now until the end of the season, I would get Harry Redknapp in. I’d get Robbie Keane in. I’d get them two in tomorrow, get them into the cup final – two big people who have already been at Spurs.

“I know Robbie Keane has got a pro licence, he’s worked, he’s done it, he’s already been involved in coaching. He’d be massive for Spurs, in my opinion.”

O’Hara advised Spurs to take their time with the process of finding a permanent successor to Mourinho, who took charge of the North London club less than two years ago.

Recognising the likes of former Spurs forward Jurgen Klinsmann and RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann as potential candidates, O’Hara believes a double act of Redknapp and Keane is the most sensible option for the club until the end of the current campaign.

O’Hara continued: “You can’t make a knee-jerk decision here because you did that last time with getting rid of Poch [Mauricio Pochettino] and the next day, Jose comes in,

“If they do that again, who’s it going to be? Who’s going to take over Spurs at this moment in time?

“You look at top managers like maybe Nagelsmann or Klinsmann, someone like that.

“For me, I’d keep it simple. Get in someone who knows the club and knows the players, who will get the boys playing. Harry Redknapp, Robbie Keane for me would be the perfect scenario.”

