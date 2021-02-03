Southampton to request that Mike Dean and Lee Mason do not referee their upcoming games

Southampton will reportedly request that neither Mike Dean nor Lee Mason take charge of their games in the near future after the pair of officials were involved in contentious decisions against them in recent matches.

Mike Dean refereed Southampton’s 9-0 defeat to Manchester United on Tuesday and he was also responsible for VAR during a controversial game between the Saints and Aston Villa last weekend.

Lee Mason was the man in charge when Villa claimed a 1-0 victory over Southampton at St. Mary’s but there was no shortage of flashpoints as the hosts were denied what appeared to be a clear penalty after a handball from Villa’s Matty Cash before the harshest of offsides was awarded against Danny Ings late on in the game.

The Daily Mail are now reporting that Southampton will lodge an official request to avoid having either Dean or Mason referee their upcoming matches.

After Tuesday’s defeat to Man United, Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl did his utmost not to comment on the performance of Dean, who sent off both Alexandre Jankewitz and Jan Bednarek.

“I must have a feeling about this. I don’t want to speak about the referee,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Last week he was our VAR referee and this week he was on the pitch. He made his mark on the game but it is not about the referee.

“We did not do a good job.”

Dean has been widely criticised for sending off Bednarek for a foul on Anthony Martial in the box, when a review of the pitch-side monitor resulted in a red card being added to the original penalty decision.

Even United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer argued that Bednarek didn’t deserve to be sent off for the incident, which was talked about after the game significantly more than the 9-0 scoreline.

“In such a moment you think they should have a feeling for the situation, that we are punished enough,” Hasenhuttl said.

“But if you want to send a mark then do it in this moment, if you think you must settle the game then do it.

"Martial said it's not a foul!" Jan Bednarek was not happy with the decision that saw him sent off 👀 pic.twitter.com/GxhGv8ncu1 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 2, 2021

“Anyway, it is not important. I think I can take this result in a different way because I know this team is working well and normally we have played a good season and we have played fantastic games.

“But when nights like this happen where you are one (man) down after two minutes and you know you have 90 minutes to play and you concede four goals in the first half, you expect you go out and try for the second half.

“I think it was 30 minutes without a goal conceded and you knew that the time is long. Then after the second red card we were two men down.”

