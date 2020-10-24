Ole Gunnar Solskjaer dodges question about Donny van de Beek

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer didn’t exactly give a comprehensive explanation for his use of Donny van de Beek so far.

Donny van de Beek has spent the majority of his Manchester United career sat on the bench since his £40 million move from Ajax in the summer.

Van de Beek was not believed to be one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s top targets in the most recent transfer window and his role with the Red Devils seems to back that up.

The Dutchman was an unused substitute for United’s 0-0 stalemate with Chelsea on Saturday evening and after the game, Solskjaer did his best to avoid giving a straight answer on Van de Beek.

“Don’t worry about that. He’ll get his games so don’t worry about that,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports when asked what the midfielder has to do for more game time.

🗣 "It's easier to say who should be playing and more difficult to say who shouldn't" Ole explains why Donny van de Beek hasn't had regular game time pic.twitter.com/gBn2w4y1RG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 24, 2020

“It’s easier to say who should be playing and more difficult to say who shouldn’t.”

Former United captain Gary Neville questioned the signing of Van de Beek while on commentary duty for Sky Sports.

As Mason Greenwood was brought on for Scott McTominay as United’s third and final substitution of the game, Neville suggested that Van de Beek is likely regretting the switch on the same day that his former club won 13-0 away from home.

“What is a little bit of a mystery is the use of Van de Beek since he’s been signed for £40 million,” Neville said.

“He doesn’t seem to be at the forefront of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans in every game.

“It’s a bit of a mystery that one. And the more he doesn’t start, and the more he doesn’t come on, the more you’re thinking, ‘Well £40 million player, ordinarily you’d get him in the team’.

“He must be thinking: ‘What am I doing here?’ at this moment in time.”

