Axed Soccer Saturday trio urged Jeff Stelling not to resign

Jeff Stelling has admitted that he considered following his axed Soccer Saturday colleagues out the door but was discouraged from doing so.

Last month, Sky Sports confirmed that they had parted ways with popular Soccer Saturday trio Matt Le Tissier, Phil Thompson and Charlie Nicholas but the UK broadcaster opted to retain the services of long-time host Jeff Stelling and analyst Paul Merson.

Stelling revealed that the unfortunate news made it “one of my saddest days ever at Sky Sports with the departure of three of my best mates.”

In the weeks that followed, a number of new faces have appeared on Sky Sports Soccer Saturday, which has been fronted by Stelling since 1998.

In a new interview with The Sun, Stelling admitted that he “did think about resigning” in solidarity with his now-former colleagues but “all three urged me not to do anything silly.”

Stelling turned 65 in March and he conceded that “the hardest thing about the job has been growing old in public view.”

The popular presenter is not ashamed to reveal that he relies on botox in his battle with the years and told a funny story about the time a colleague showed up at his botox clinic but left out of fear of being spotted.

“On one occasion at the clinic, a woman — sunglasses on, collar up, hat pulled low, looking every inch an Eastern European spy — made a hasty exit,” Stelling said.

“A few moments later, her name was called. She was a Sky Sports News presenter, who didn’t want me to know she was getting a little help in the age war.”

