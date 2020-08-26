Sky Sports have sacked Matt Le Tissier, Charlie Nicholas and Phil Thompson.

Le Tissier, Nicholas and Thompson were told that their services would no longer be required at Sky Sports on Tuesday.

The three popular pundits were mainstays on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday coverage that is hosted by Jeff Stelling.

The Sun broke the news that the trio of former players were given the boot amid efforts from the British broadcaster to cut staff numbers.

Between them; Le Tissier, Nicholas and Thompson had accrued over 50 years of broadcasting experience and no official reason has been provided for why those three in particular were relieved of their duties.

Le Tissier, Nicholas and Thompson all had memorable moments in the Sky Sports studio and were popular among supporters.

Le Tissier, Nicholas and Thompson never hid their passion for former clubs Southampton, Arsenal and Liverpool respectively, which often made the coverage of Premier League games even more entertaining.

Matt Le Tissier arguably developed into the most divisive of the three due to comments on social media in recent months and he has not pulled many punches in his many back-and-forths with trolls.

During his time with Sky Sports, Nicholas went viral on multiple occasions for his struggles to hit back at the banter of Jeff Stelling with poorly delivered quips of his own but, for the most part, the Scottish football expert was held in high esteem by viewers.

Thompson also enjoyed some unforgettable moments on Sky Sports, with this reaction to Liverpool games providing some television gold over the years.

An official statement from the broadcaster is expected to follow what will come as disappointing news to many ahead of the 2020/21 Premier League season.

