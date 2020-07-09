Sheffield United Inundated With Tweets About Cork Vs. Kerry After John Egan Winner

When Sheffield United’s Twitter admin celebrated John Egan’s late winner on Wednesday night, they likely didn’t anticipate the debate it would stir up in the mentions.

Egan towered above all others to head home the decisive goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Bramall Lane, immediately adding to his first Premier League goal last weekend.

The Republic of Ireland defender saw his already sky-high popularity with Sheffield United supporters continue in the right direction and the tweet from the Blades’ official Twitter account shows the kind of jubilation that was being experienced by the admin.

SCENES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JOHN EGAN FROM CORK!!!!!! ☘️ pic.twitter.com/F9y5HQiy1M — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) July 8, 2020

But of course the reference to Cork was going to inspire a few arguments in the replies.

While he was born and raised in Cork, Egan will forever be linked to Kerry due to the legacy left by his father, Kingdom legend John Egan Sr, who won six All-Irelands and nine Munster Championships during his time as a player.

And for what must be the first time in the history of Sheffield United’s Twitter mentions, something of a Cork vs. Kerry tug-of-war took place between fans who wanted to lay claim to the talented defender after an incredible debut season in England’s top flight.

What part of Kerry is Bishopstown, Niall!😜 — padraig cremin (@padraigcremin) July 9, 2020

He’s a Corkman true and true 👍 — Kevin Crowley 🤓 (@KevinCrowleykc) July 8, 2020

No… He isn't — Liam Dunne (@LD5679) July 8, 2020

Yea…like Bernard Brogan is from Kerry! — padraig cremin (@padraigcremin) July 9, 2020

Kerry blood..💚💛..👍 — J Galvin (@JoeGal79) July 8, 2020

But he is from Cork though? His dad is from Kerry. — Geraldine Carey (@CareyGercarey) July 9, 2020

Don’t upset the Kerrymen Blades 😉😎 How long was he hanging in the air? 🙌🏻Bullet of a header #PureCork #Cork #Rebels — Brian 🇮🇪 (@brianrohancork) July 8, 2020

From Cork alright 💚 — 🇮🇪Harry🍀 (@HarryLombardi) July 8, 2020

Egan has now scored in each of the top four tiers of English football, from League Two all the way up to the Premier League.