Shay Given discusses responsibilities in new role under Wayne Rooney

Share and Enjoy !

Shay Given welcomed his conversation with Wayne Rooney when the England legend asked him to take on more responsibilities at Derby County.

Having previously been head goalkeeping coach at Derby, Shay Given was promoted to the role of first team coach when Wayne Rooney took over at Pride Park on a permanent basis.

Given is relishing the new responsibilities that come with the promotion, with the Republic of Ireland legend working more closely with the Rams’ outfield players.

"I am happy to be involved with the outfield players, team selection, set plays and just enjoying working with all the players. It is a nice change for me." 😄@No1ShayGiven on the transition from Derby's Head Goalkeeping Coach to First Team Coach 🙌 — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) February 8, 2021

The Donegal man had always hoped to progress beyond the role of goalkeeping coach and Given is enjoying his new position under Rooney.

“Being a goalkeeping coach speaks for itself, you look after the goalkeepers and when Wayne took over, he asked me to change roles and have more responsibility with the guys in the team in general, which I have enjoyed,” Given told RamsTV.

“I always saw my long-term plan, if you like, to be more as a coach or an assistant and getting involved with outfield players as well. I am happy to be involved with the outfield players, team selection and set plays and just enjoying working with all the players rather than just three or four of the goalkeepers. It is a nice change for me.

“Frank Lampard gave me the opportunity to be the goalkeeping coach and I was really happy to come to a great club like Derby County, so that was great for me. The next step for me now is coaching the outfield players and having a little more input than before as well, helping the gaffer with selection and different things, and just giving your ideas on certain players and systems.”

Given, who retired in 2018 after a spell with Stoke City, was recruited by Lampard to coach Derby’s goalkeepers and reports suggest that the ex-England midfielder wanted to take the Irishman to Chelsea when he took over at Stamford Bridge.

Given is now part of a coaching staff that includes assistant manager Liam Rosenior, first team development coach Justin Walker and head goalkeeping coach Jason Pearcey.

Given continued: “We have got a good mix on the staff. Wayne is a former striker; Liam is an ex-defender and Justin played in midfield. With me as an ex-goalkeeper, we have the full spine of the team.

“I think when you have different people who played different positions, they do see the game differently. Wayne has brought in people he can trust and knows different positions and different personalities as well within the coaching staff which I think helps as well.

“It has worked really well, and it is easy to say that after the run of form we’ve been on recently. The group we have got, together with the staff and players, have to buy into the ideas and what we are doing and they’ve done that. They have been brilliant.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: derby county, shay given, Wayne Rooney