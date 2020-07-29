Shane Long finds himself in some fine company on the list of the 10 fastest players in the Premier League last season.

The only Irish player on the list, Southampton’s Long is the oldest player in the Premier League to make the top ten last season at the age of 33. The Tipperary-born striker hit a top speed of 23.21mph against Newcastle on December 8, registering the eighth-highest speed of the 2019/20 campaign.

The vast majority of the list are in their twenties, with a couple of surprises among the speed demons.

Few would have expected Manchester United’s Fred to have made the list but he came close to hitting Long’s speed, with 23.17mph registered against Everton on December 15.

United were actually the best-represented side on the list with three players – Mason Greenwood and Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Fred in the top 10.

The fastest player on the list, however, was from Manchester City as full-back Kyle Walker beat out stiff competition in Wolves’ Adama Traore for the honour.

The fastest 10 players in the Premier League last season are below:

10. Phil Foden | Man City | 23.07 vs Aston Villa (Oct 26)

9. Fred | Man Utd | 23.17mph vs Everton (Dec 15)

8. Shane Long | Southampton | 23.21mph vs Newcastle (Dec 8)

7. Ainsley Maitland-Niles | Arsenal | 23.27mph vs Man City (Dec 15)

6. Caglar Soyunchu | Leicester | 23.33mph vs Crystal Palace (Nov 3)

5. Aaron Wan-Bissaka | Man Utd | 23.36mph vs West Ham (Nov 3)

4. Trezeguet | Aston Villa | 23.36mph vs Liverpool (July 5)

3. Mason Greenwood | Man Utd | 23.36mph vs Everton (Mar 1)

2. Adama Traore | Wolves | 23.48mph vs Chelsea (July 26)

1. Kyle Walker | Man City | 23.49mph vs Chelsea (June 25)