Shane Duffy finds himself in a tug of war between two clubs

It’s looking like the battle for Shane Duffy is down to two clubs.

Shane Duffy has been linked with a move away from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer after seemingly falling down the pecking order at the AmEx Stadium.

A number of clubs had taken an interest in Duffy; including Celtic, West Ham and West Brom.

But according to the latest reports from Scotland, West Brom have dropped out of the race to sign the Republic of Ireland defender.

The Herald reports that Duffy’s future now lies between either Celtic or West Ham.

Celtic are understood to be Duffy’s preferred destination due to the fact that he grew up supporting the Bhoys but West Ham’s stronger financial position could make all the difference.

Celtic are looking to bring Duffy in on loan while the Hammers are aiming to finalise a permanent deal for the 28-year-old and are willing to pay around £5 million.

That Brighton are said to be holding out for a £2 million loan fee from Celtic could act as a stumbling block for the Scottish champions.

Despite rumours that Neil Lennon personally reached out to Duffy in the hope of persuading him to move to Celtic Park, the Celtic manager remained tight-lipped on any approach.

“Look guys I keep repeating myself,” Lennon said earlier this week.

“I’m not going to talk about players until they are in the building.

“You get rumour here and speculation there about players going, players coming in.

“I’m not prepared to comment on any other player who is affiliated with another club until they are sat next to me.”

Duffy, who moved to Brighton from Blackburn Rovers in 2016, made only 21 appearances for the Seagulls last term. The centre-half played 40 times for Brighton the year before.

