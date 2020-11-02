Shane Duffy explains social media post after troll’s message

Shane Duffy has clarified the meaning of a cryptic social media post on Sunday evening, letting a troll know that he was referring to his father.

“Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us,” Duffy wrote on social media, quoting US author Nicole Reed.

Duffy played the full 90 minutes against Aberdeen and enjoyed Celtic’s first clean sheet in a month amid ongoing criticism regarding his performances since signing on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion over the summer.

And Duffy responded to one particular troll who criticised the above quote by making him aware that he was referring to his father, who tragically passed away six months ago.

“Correct big game Thursday,” Duffy responded. “I’m on about losing my dad this year and everything what has happened to me as I said good win but we go on again Thursday”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon recently revealed that he had a heart-to-heart with Duffy after a number of former Hoops players criticised the Irish international.

And Celtic captain Scott Brown praised the performance of Duffy against Aberdeen, noting how well the Derryman has dealt with the recent criticism.

“He was brilliant, just exceptional, with the ball, with his defending and keeping a good line for us,” Brown said of Duffy, via the Daily Record. “He talked throughout the game.

“We all know he can do it. He keeps doing it week in, week out for us. Listen, there’s always going to be criticism, people always want to have a go at us.

“It doesn’t matter who it comes from. We just batter away. We just worry about ourselves and everyone in that dressing room.

“That’s why we’re strong, that’s why we keep doing this. That’s what our long cup successes have been all about and we want more.

“For us, in that dressing room it’s about working hard for each other. We believe in each other.”

