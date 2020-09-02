Shane Duffy revealed how Paddy McCourt talked up Celtic ahead of the Irish centre-half’s switch to Parkhead.

Celtic officially confirmed the season-long loan deal for Shane Duffy on Wednesday morning and the defender has referred to the opportunity as a “dream”.

Duffy also discussed the role played by former Celtic winger Paddy McCourt throughout the transfer process.

My dream to play for Celtic is here. I can’t thank everyone enough who helped me get this move done . I will give it my everything for this club to succeed while I am here now let’s go do it I CANT wait ☘️💚 pic.twitter.com/J5wFWdi5UV — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 2, 2020

McCourt, who scored 10 goals in 88 appearances for the Hoops between 2008 and 2013, praised the Parkhead club during conversations with Duffy last month.

“Paddy has been great with me and I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago when it was starting to all happen,” Duffy said of the Derry Pele.

“The career he had at Celtic and if I have half of that I would be delighted. Obviously he’s a huge role model in Derry and someone who played for Celtic and someone who I looked up to and still do. Paddy’s a great man and he had great words to say about the club.”

Duffy was wanted by West Ham and West Brom this summer and both Premier League clubs were said to be considering permanent deals for the now-former Brighton defender.

But the appeal of playing for his beloved Celtic was too great for Duffy to turn down.

“I really am delighted to sign this deal with Celtic. It is a huge honour for me to join Celtic, such a huge institution and a brilliant football club that I have always loved and admired,” he added.

“It will be a fantastic personal moment for me when I pull on the Celtic jersey. It’s just a great feeling – I could not be happier to be part of the club now and I just can’t wait to start working with the manager, the staff and the players when I return from international duty with Ireland.

“We will be challenging on a lot of fronts this season and I am really excited about getting going, as we try and bring the fans more and more success.”

