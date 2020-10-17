Shane Duffy breaks silence after defeat in first Old Firm derby

Shane Duffy has apologised for his side’s performance in Saturday’s Old Firm clash at Celtic Park.

In Shane Duffy’s first experience of the Old Firm, Celtic fell to a 2-0 defeat to Rangers which leaves the Hoops four points behind Steven Gerrard’s side – albeit with a game in hand.

Goals from Rangers’ Connor Goldson in either half condemned Celtic to a defeat in the Glasgow derby and Duffy brushed off the abuse he faced in the wake of the result.

Duffy, on loan at Celtic from Brighton & Hove Albion, opened up on his reaction to the outcome and promised to make things right.

“Big and ugly enough to accept that today weren’t good enough from me personally and the team overall,” Duffy wrote on Instagram.

“I can accept the abuse towards me not the first and won’t be the last but I won’t ever give up on making it right again.

“It hurts today personally in such an important game for me to not play well and lose my first game for Celtic. Can only apologise to the fans for today it really hurts at the minute.”

After the game, Celtic manager Neil Lennon hit out at the mole in his camp who leaked his team news before he wanted it to be released.

Lennon expressed disgust about the lack of privacy in his dressing room and vowed to get to the bottom of the leak.

“I don’t know, it doesn’t help,” Lennon told BBC Sportsground, as transcribed by Glasgow Live. “Somebody within the club is doing us in basically and that’s disgusting I think. We’ll try (to get to the bottom of it) and work at it. It makes my job a lot harder.

“I keep talking about a sense of privacy around the club but that doesn’t seem to be the case with some people. It’s very disappointing.

“We can’t afford to dwell on it and I hope players will get fitter, sharper and we get players back from illness and start looking better. I always felt like today was going to be an uphill task.”

