Championship club makes approach to cut Shane Duffy’s Celtic loan short

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made an approach to take Shane Duffy back to England.

Shane Duffy will be the first to admit that he hasn’t found the transition to life with Celtic as easy as he would have hoped but he is determined to make it work at the club he grew up supporting.

Despite Duffy’s rejection of rumours that his season-long loan spell at Celtic could be cut short, speculation continues to mount on the deal being brought to a premature end.

It has been suggested in recent days that Duffy’s parent club Brighton & Hove Albion could come to terms with Celtic ending the loan early on the condition that another club will take the Irish centre-half on loan until the end of the season.

And it’s now emerged that Nottingham Forest have made an approach to do exactly that as manager Chris Hughton is eager for a reunion with the defender he worked with at Brighton.

Hughton signed Duffy for the Seagulls in 2016 and he remains a great admirer of the Irishman, with former Celtic and Brighton player Adam Virgo recently predicting an interest from Forest in Duffy this month.

The Scottish Sun reports that any deal to take Duffy to Forest would require Celtic to agree to take the financial hit of ending the loan agreement with Brighton.

Duffy has been quite open about his struggles since his dream switch to Parkhead although he has praised the way he has been treated by manager Neil Lennon.

“He’s been great with me. He came around and he really cares about players and their emotions,” Duffy said of the Celtic boss.

“He knows I was going through a tough time, I’ve really never had a manager like that before who would come around and care.

“How are you getting on life? How are you handling it up here? It meant a lot to me and I’ll always respect him for that.

“I’ve had a tough year and no-one really sees what goes on behind the scenes in people’s lives.

“Maybe I took things a little bit to heart and was trying too hard to do well here and not let everyone down.”

