Shane Duffy’s next career move predicted by former Brighton and Celtic player

Shane Duffy has left Celtic’s Dubai training camp and returned to the UK for personal family reasons.

As reports emerged of Shane Duffy flying back to England, speculation mounted that the Irish defender’s loan deal with Celtic could be cut short but a report in Record Sport has dismissed suggestions that Duffy will be returning to Brighton & Hove Albion this month.

In fact, it has even been suggested that Duffy has played his last game for Brighton and will likely be on the lookout for a new club when his deal at Parkhead comes to an end at the end of this campaign.

Former Brighton and Celtic player Adam Virgo has claimed that Duffy would struggle to play his way back into a Seagulls side that has no shortage of solid central defenders in Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Ben White and Joel Veltman.

Virgo predicted that Nottingham Forest manager Chris Hughton, who brought Duffy to the Amex in 2016, would be keeping a keen eye on the Irish centre-half’s contract situation ahead of a possible reunion.

“I don’t see Shane going back to Brighton because he won’t get in the side,” Virgo told The Brighton & Hove Independent.

“Other clubs will take him in the Championship. I guarantee Chris Hughton, who had him at Brighton, would snap him up at Nottingham Forest.”

Duffy has been quite open about his struggles since his dream move to the defending Scottish champions, echoing manager Neil Lennon’s claim that he is perhaps trying too hard due to the fact that he grew up supporting Celtic.

Duffy started on the bench for Saturday’s Old Firm defeat to arch-rivals Rangers but came on for the final 30 minutes and flattered to deceive at Ibrox.

“He looked a bag of nerves against Rangers,” Virgo added. “Unfortunately, he’s made too many mistakes which have led to goals.”

