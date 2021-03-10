Shane Duffy’s mother demands action after son receives vile social media abuse

Share and Enjoy !

Shane Duffy’s mother, Siobhain, has slammed the online trolls who have been targeting the Celtic defender with horrific abuse on social media in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Shane Duffy shared yet another vile message he received on Instagram from an anonymous troll.

The message in question made light of the death of Duffy’s father last year and expressed a desire for the Republic of Ireland international to die too.

Duffy’s mother has now condemned the vitriol aimed at her son and called for action.

What is wrong with people! This is my son who is dealing with the loss of his best friend and father. How dare they. There is limits😡 it’s a game of football. Get a grip . Something needs to be done about these trolls. As if mental health isn’t bad enough so much for #BeKind — siobhain duffy (@brianduffy146) March 9, 2021

Duffy has repeatedly shared examples of social media abuse over the past month and Instagram investigated a particular instance last week but chose to take no further action.

The platform told Sky Sports News that it considered it to be an isolated incident and took into consideration that the user had deleted the messages to Duffy and had issued an apology.

Duffy joins fellow Derryman James McClean in sharing examples of sectarian abuse in recent weeks amid calls for social media platforms to hold users accountable for abuse.

On Tuesday, FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham called for social media companies to introduce methods of verifying the identities of users to deter abuse of those involved in football.

“I do think there should be some way in which users are identified,” Bullingham told Sky Sports News.

“At the moment, they are able to completely avoid any personal responsibility and we think that they have to face up for what they’re doing, in a small number of cases, on social media.”

