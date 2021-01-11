Shane Duffy would be allowed to leave Celtic this month on one condition

Rumours of a premature end to Shane Duffy’s loan spell at Celtic continue to swirl, despite the defender’s insistence that there is no truth to the speculation.

Shane Duffy has been quite open about his struggles since moving to Celtic on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and there have been suggestions that the deal could be cut short.

Brighton manager Graham Potter dismissed the rumours and backed Duffy to prove himself with the defending Scottish champions.

A report in The Sun on Sunday, however, states that Duffy could be allowed to leave Celtic this month on the condition that another club takes him on loan until the end of the season, although the player’s wages could prove to be an obstacle.

Duffy, who left Celtic’s Dubai training camp for personal reasons last week, has no plans to end his loan spell early and is determined to justify Neil Lennon’s faith in him.

“I don’t know where that has come from,” Duffy told the Daily Record last month. “It would be a coward of me to leave without producing. It’s not in me and I would never do that. I’m here.”

Former Brighton and Celtic man Adam Virgo recently suggested that Nottingham Forest would be a logical destination for Duffy but the Irish centre-half is fully focused on producing at Parkhead.

Duffy praised Lennon for how he has helped him through a difficult period in the 29-year-old’s career.

“He’s been great with me. He came around and he really cares about players and their emotions,” Duffy said of the Celtic manager.

“He knows I was going through a tough time, I’ve really never had a manager like that before who would come around and care.

“How are you getting on life? How are you handling it up here? It meant a lot to me and I’ll always respect him for that.

“I’ve had a tough year and no-one really sees what goes on behind the scenes in people’s lives.

“Maybe I took things a little bit to heart and was trying too hard to do well here and not let everyone down.”

Read More About: Celtic, shane duffy