Shane Duffy slammed by former Celtic star after latest error for Neil Lennon’s side

Shane Duffy’s performances for Celtic have been described as “rank rotten” by former Hoops player Kris Commons.

Shane Duffy has struggled since an impressive couple of games for Celtic when the Irish centre-half first arrived on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Celtic have conceded eight goals in their last three games, starting with a humiliating defeat to Rangers in the first Old Firm clash of the season.

On Sunday, Duffy was at fault for Aberdeen’s second goal in Celtic’s 3-3 draw at Pittodrie and his performances at his new club have been slammed by former player Kris Commons.

“Duffy just looks like an accident waiting to happen,” Commons told The Daily Mail. “A bomb scare and that’s a criticism which used to be levelled at my old teammate Efe Ambrose.

“But I tell you what. On current form, I’d take Efe over Duffy all day long.

“Some people have branded him the Irish Efe Ambrose but that’s doing Efe a real disservice.

“He could be outstanding on his day, like he was in the Champions League victory against Barcelona in 2012.

“Yeah, okay, he took too many chances and sometimes made supporters nervous. But at least with Efe you knew there was a player in there.

“He was quick, had great recovery pace, great athleticism and he could bring the ball out from the back.

“I’ve not seen any of that yet from Duffy. He’s been rank rotten from the minute he walked through the door.

“Listen, he’s a proven operator in the English Premier League. At 28 years old, there’s still a chance that he might come good eventually.

“But he needs to get himself up to speed and sharpish. With so much riding on this season, Celtic can’t afford to be carrying any passengers.”

Celtic manager Neil Lennon recently put Duffy’s recent shortcomings down to a dental issue that is being dealt with.

But Duffy has held his hands up for his poor form and gave a brutally honest interview after the Aberdeen game.

“As players you have got to sort of put it behind you,” Duffy told Sky Sports, as transcribed by the Daily Record. “Personally, my form has not been good at the minute.

“But I’ve been here before and I’ve just got to get my head around, get back to what I’m used to.

“I’ve had two bad games where it’s not to my standards. I’m my biggest critic as well so I know it’s not good enough.

“And I know the Celtic fans and my mates won’t be happy with me.

“I know what I can bring to the table and it’s much better than what I’m showing. I’ve just go to keep going, keep working hard and believing I can get back to the form I’m capable of.”

Read More About: Celtic, Kris Commons, shane duffy