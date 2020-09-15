 Close sidebar

The sympathetic text Damien Duff sent to Shane Duffy after debut Celtic goal

by Darragh Murphy
Shane Duffy

Shane Duffy has revealed that Damien Duff sent him a text last weekend to sympathise with the centre-half for the surroundings of his first goal for Celtic.

While Shane Duffy marked his dream Celtic debut with a goal, it did not come in front of thousands of passionate Hoops fans.

Instead, Duffy’s first goal for Neil Lennon’s side came in front of 300 socially-distanced Ross County supporters as part of a trial event for allowing fans back into Scottish stadiums amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Republic of Ireland defender rose highest to score the third goal in a 5-0 rout against Ross County.

Duffy admitted that it was a relief to enjoy a successful debut and he is now just looking forward to kicking on, with a trip to St. Mirren on Wednesday before his first home game for Celtic on Saturday.

Duffy told the Daily Record: “Damien Duff texted me and said, ‘I know it’s not what you dreamed of, going to Dingwall in front of 300 fans playing for Celtic’.

“But it was still a special moment. It was straight off the sweet spot, I attacked it well.

Shane Duffy

“We’ve got three big threats now at centre-half and two of us scored. If Callum McGregor puts it in the right areas I can’t see many people dealing with it.

“It was obviously a proud moment for me, it was something I’ve always wanted to do and now I’ve done it. I’ll be proud when I look back tonight and reflect on the game, and my mum and that will be proud.

Shane Duffy

“I’m happy it’s sort of over with now and I can just focus on the rest of the season and concentrate on the games.

“It was a big game for me personally as it was my first, so I’m sort of relieved it’s done and dusted and now I can kick on.

“This year has been crazy but it’s something I’ll look back on with immense pride, that I’ve got to play for this club.

“Hopefully it will be a successful time. It was great to finally get out there. I’ve had to wait a little while. It was great to get the goal, a clean sheet and the win. It was a good day but still with a lot to improve on.”

