Shane Duffy rejects suggestion he could have taken ‘coward’s way out’ at Celtic

Shane Duffy has rubbished the rumour that there were talks of cutting his Celtic loan short.

Some Celtic fan forums claimed in recent weeks that Shane Duffy might be returning to Brighton & Hove Albion in January rather than seeing out his season-long loan deal at Parkhead.

Brighton manager Graham Potter dismissed that suggestion during a press conference last week and Duffy has had a similar reaction, insisting it would have been cowardly of him not to see out his job with Celtic.

“I don’t know where that has come from,” Duffy told the Daily Record. “It would be a coward of me to leave without producing. It’s not in me and I would never do that. I’m here.”

Duffy, who scored for Celtic in their 2-0 victory over Kilmarnock on Sunday, has hailed manager Neil Lennon for how he’s treated him since the Irish defender’s move to Glasgow in September.

The 28-year-old also praised the manner in which Lennon has responded to the fan unrest in recent weeks, which prompted a number of statements from the Celtic board to reiterate its support for the manager.

Duffy explained: “Listen, I wouldn’t have put myself out the way he did. He’s been great with me. He came around and he really cares about players and their emotions.

“He knows I was going through a tough time, I’ve really never had a manager like that before who would come around and care.

“How are you getting on life? How are you handling it up here? It meant a lot to me and I’ll always respect him for that.

“I’ve had a tough year and no-one really sees what goes on behind the scenes in people’s lives.

“Maybe I took things a little bit to heart and was trying too hard to do well here and not let everyone down.”

Lennon had a heart-to-heart with Duffy and told him ease up on himself because the Hoops boss felt that the centre-half, who grew up supporting Celtic, was perhaps trying too hard.

Both Lennon and Duffy agree that the defender’s time away from the team in recent weeks proved to be beneficial and Celtic have won both of their games since Duffy returned.

Read More About: Celtic, shane duffy