Shane Duffy holds talks with Celtic ahead of potential move

Shane Duffy has reportedly held talks with Celtic over a potential move.

According to The Daily Mail, Celtic have joined the race for Shane Duffy after a season in which the Republic of Ireland international played his fewest games for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Duffy found himself the subject of interest from the likes of West Ham, West Brom and Burnley in recent weeks but the latest update suggests that Celtic manager Neil Lennon has personally spoken to the defender in the hope of persuading him to join the Hoops.

It’s reported that Celtic are eager to bring Duffy in on a one-year loan deal.

Despite Celtic’s interest and the fact that Lennon personally reached out to the Derryman, a deal remains a long way off due to discussions regarding wages and an initial fee that are yet to take place.

Duffy has a contract with Brighton until 2023 but appears to have fallen down the pecking order at the AmEx Stadium this season, featuring in only half of the Seagulls’ Premier League games last term.

It appears that West Brom are favourites to land the 28-year-old but Celtic remain an option due to Duffy’s apparent fondness for the Scottish champions.

Last year, Duffy enjoyed a bit of banter on Instagram following a question from a fan on whether international teammate James McClean would ever sign for Celtic.

The supporter asked: “Do you think Jimmy Mac will ever sign for Celtic?”

Duffy answered: “He’s been trying for years the poor fella @jimmymac_11.”

When Duffy was then asked if he would consider playing for Celtic, he responded “maybe one day” along with an emoji of crossed fingers.

