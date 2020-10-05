Sergio Romero’s wife attacks Manchester United for failed move

The wife of Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has slammed the club for not agreeing to let the Argentine leave in the current transfer window.

After Dean Henderson returned to his parent club to challenge David De Gea over the summer, Sergio Romero was linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Long-considered the best back-up goalkeeper in the Premier League, Romero was linked with a switch to Everton but the interest in him waned as the transfer deadline approached.

The goalkeeper’s wife, Eliana Guercio, has now demanded respect from United as she is not happy with Romero being third-choice ‘keeper for the Red Devils.

“Sergio Romero worked hard for his club. Last trophy they won, they lifted it with him,” Guercio wrote on social media.

“He helped the team reach 4 finals/semi finals and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all. It is time for them to return the opportunity and let him go. RESPECT FOR ONCE!!!!'”

Romero joined United as a free agent from Sampdoria four years ago and has featured largely as a cup goalkeeper for the Red Devils in recent seasons.

The 33-year-old is reportedly on £100,000 per week at United but it has become clear that his opportunities will be significantly limited after Henderson agreed to return to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to compete with De Gea for first-choice opportunities.

Romero has made 61 appearances in total for United across all competitions.

