Sergio Romero’s wife follows up rant with message for Man United fans

Sergio Romero’s wife has explained her social media outburst on transfer deadline day.

After being linked with a transfer away from Manchester United in the most recent transfer window, Sergio Romero saw Monday’s deadline day pass without a move.

Romero’s wife slammed United for not doing more to push through the departure of the Argentine goalkeeper, who has dropped down to third in the pecking order after Dean Henderson returned from Sheffield United to challenge David De Gea.

Sergio Romero worked hard for his club. Last trophy they won, they lifted it with him. He helped the team reach 4 finals / semifinals and then he was left on the bench only to lose them all. It is time for them to return the opportunity and let him go. RESPECT FOR ONCE!!!! — EliGuercio (@ElianaGuercio) October 5, 2020

Eliana Guercio has elaborated on the frustration of her and her husband, although she has thanked United fans for their support.

“It was a very stressful day for us,” Guercio said, via Manchester Evening News. “I have to say that I am sad, very sad on one and happy on the other hand.

“I am sad because Sergio deserved the opportunity to go to another club, he has shown what he can do and he worked every day.

“Right now he is training, just like he has been every day since he was in Argentina because he is a professional. He loves what he does and gives his all every day. I have known ever since I met about his passion and his work and his family obviously.

“It is a very sad day because he desired the chance to go to another club. He has worked hard every day for this, because he gives his all for United and I think that his chances of playing for United have gone down.

“This doesn’t sound right to me. It doesn’t appear honest or professional or serious that they have to let him go. I am very sad because of this.

“On the other hand I am happy because all of the fans of the club have shown all their amazing support.”

Romero had been linked with a move to Everton as back-up to Jordan Pickford, with interest also from West Ham and Leeds.

Harry Redknapp even suggested that Liverpool should have come in with an offer for Romero on deadline day after the extent of Alisson’s injury emerged.

