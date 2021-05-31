The shirt comes with its fair share of pressure.

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he’d like Phil Foden to take his shirt number after he brought the curtain down on an illustrious Manchester City career this weekend.

Aguero’s final two matches in front of Man City supporters were hugely emotional affairs for different reasons.

Aguero bid a teary farewell to the Etihad Stadium on the final day of the Premier League season, when he came off the bench – at his own request – and scored a stunning brace as part of City’s 5-0 final day rout against Everton.

The Argentine forward was unable to finish his City stint with a Champions League winners’ medal, however, as Chelsea got the better of City on Saturday night.

Sergio Aguero on Phil Foden

With Aguero’s departure, talk has inevitably turned to his potential replacement although some have suggested that City may not pursue an out-and-out striker given the way that manager Pep Guardiola often sets his team up.

As for his No 10 shirt, Aguero believes that should go to 20-year-old, Foden,

“I think the No 10 shirt should be given to Phil Foden,” Aguero said on his Twitch stream.

“Some say Kevin [De Bruyne]. The thing is, I believe Kevin used his number [No 17] at other clubs, so I don’t think he would change it. That’s why I think Phil Foden.”

While he has Aguero’s blessing, Foden may not accept the offer of a new shirt number as The Daily Mail has previously reported that Foden turned down the opportunity to switch from his No 47 because it holds sentimental value to him.

The worst-kept secret in football was confirmed on Monday when Barcelona announced that Aguero had signed a two-year deal with the Catalan giants.

City thanked Aguero for his service and reiterated plans to construct a statue of their now-former striker outside the Etihad.

A City statement read: “In March it was confirmed a statue of the City striker has been commissioned to stand alongside those currently in work to honour David Silva and Vincent Kompany. His legend will further be marked by the installation of dedicated and permanent mosaic at the City Football Academy.

“Everyone at Manchester City would like to take this opportunity to thank Sergio for his incredible contribution to our success over the last decade and wish him well on the remainder of his career.”

