The shirt comes with its fair share of pressure.

Sergio Aguero has revealed that he’d like Phil Foden to take his shirt number after he brings the curtain down on an illustrious Manchester City career this weekend.

Aguero bid an emotional farewell to the Etihad Stadium last Sunday, when he came off the bench – at his own request – and scored a stunning brace as part of City’s 5-0 final day rout against Everton.

Aguero still has the chance to leave City as a Champions League winner as the Argentine forward is expected to play some role in Saturday’s all-Premier League final against Chelsea.

Sergio Aguero on Phil Foden

With Aguero’s departure, talk has inevitably turned to his potential replacement although some have suggested that City may not pursue an out-and-out striker given the way that manager Pep Guardiola often sets his team up.

As for his No 10 shirt, Aguero believes that should go to 20-year-old, Foden,

“I think the No 10 shirt should be given to Phil Foden,” Aguero said on his Twitch stream.

“Some say Kevin [De Bruyne]. The thing is, I believe Kevin used his number [No 17] at other clubs, so I don’t think he would change it. That’s why I think Phil Foden.”

While he has Aguero’s blessing, Foden may not accept the offer of a new shirt number as The Daily Mail has previously reported that Foden turned down the opportunity to switch from his No 47 because it holds sentimental value to him.

Aguero has not yet confirmed his next club, with the upcoming Champions League final his priority, although it’s a poorly-kept secret that Barcelona will almost certainly be announcing his arrival in the summer.

City manager Guardiola delighted in revealing that Aguero was Barcelona-bound after Sunday’s title party.

“Maybe I reveal a secret. Maybe he is close to agreeing a deal for the club of my heart – for Barcelona,” Guardiola told Match of the Day.

“He is going to be playing alongside the best player of all time, Messi.”

