Sergio Aguero’s brother deletes Pep Guardiola tweet before Barcelona deal is confirmed

Sergio Aguero’s brother made quite the claim about Pep Guardiola after Saturday night’s Champions League final.

Aguero’s younger brother Mauricio del Castillo took to social media after Manchester City suffered a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in Porto to suggest that the City boss never rated the Argentina international.

In a now-deleted tweet, Aguero’s brother wrote: “Guardiola never wanted my brother since his arrival at City.”

Following the backlash from City supporters, Del Castillo removed the social media post and when asked why he did so, he explained: “Many toxic people, too many.”

Del Castillo seemed to stand by his stance, however, and replied to a screenshot of the original tweet with, “Perfect, I’m glad people have seen it and I’ll write it again if I want.”

Aguero has since confirmed his next club after the expiry of his City contract as the 32-year-old completed his move to Barcelona on Monday.

“We all know that Barca are the best club in the world. So I think I made a great decision to be here and I hope to help the team,” Aguero told his new club’s website.

“Of course it’s a step forward in my career. I’m really happy and hopefully I can help the team to win things.

“First of all, I wanted to play and help this squad and if the team does it well I’ll be happy individually. I just try to help the team, and try to arrive at the end of the season with chances to win the titles.

“I want to send a big hug to all supporters. I will try to give my best and hopefully the fans will enjoy my football skills.

“I’ve changed. When I arrived in Europe at Atletico Madrid I was 18 years old, I learned a lot. Then I played for City in the Premier League. Now I’ve changed my way of playing, but I have an idea of where I can play and I will try to help my teammates with my experience.”

