According to reports, Serge Aurier stormed out of the stadium after being informed that he would not be returning to the pitch at half-time of Tottenham Hotspur’s defeat to Liverpool on Thursday night.

Spurs suffered a 3-1 loss to Liverpool and while the scoreline stood at just 1-0 to the visitors at the break, Jose Mourinho had seen enough from Serge Aurier and decided to replace him for the second half.

The Daily Mail reports that a heated exchange between players took place in the home dressing room at half-time, with fingers being pointed on who was responsible for Roberto Firmino’s opening goal.

Aurier responded furiously to Mourinho’s decision to substitute him at the break, with Harry Winks coming on in the Ivorian full-back’s place for the second 45.

The report states that Aurier stormed out of the stadium and went home, which likely won’t sit well with Mourinho.

Mourinho was also forced into replacing captain Harry Kane at the break as the Spurs talisman suffered knocks to both ankles in the first half.

Mourinho watched Liverpool score almost immediately after the break and while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg got on the scoresheet moments later, Sadio Mane made sure of the three points for the visitors.

Discussing the half-time atmosphere, Mourinho said: “It’s the mood of a team that it’s difficult to accept you’re losing and it’s difficult to accept the nature of the goal because it’s in some aspects a replica of the occasion in the first minute that they had.

“So of course it’s a mood where people are not happy. But then we have to move and Harry got injured and we need to try to do something. Unlucky in the second half that we start by conceding a goal immediately.”

