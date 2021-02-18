Sean Dyche explains reason for subbing substitute Robbie Brady against Fulham

Share and Enjoy !

Robbie Brady didn’t have the greatest of cameo appearances but manager Sean Dyche insisted that the decision to take the Irishman off was due to an injury concern.

Starting on the bench for Wednesday’s Premier League clash between Burnley and Fulham, Robbie Brady was called on shortly before half-time and replaced the injured Johann Gudmundsson in the 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

Brady struggled after coming on, however, and picked up a yellow card immediately after the break before fluffing a goal-line clearance that allowed the visitors to open the scoring via Ola Aina.

It was a dream start to the second-half for #FFC as Aina put them in front! 💭 📺 Watch on Sky Sports PL

📱 Follow #BURFUL here: https://t.co/h77tlytOWW

📲 Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/uj37PURmtW — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 17, 2021

The Irishman was perhaps lucky to escape a second booking before Sean Dyche made the decision to take him off again, 20 minutes into the second half.

After the game, Dyche insisted that it was a concern over Brady’s Achilles, spotted by the way that he was running, rather than the 29-year-old’s performance that prompted the substitution.

“Tonight, we’ve lost two players and we have to see how quickly they settle down,” Dyche told the club’s website.

“I had to take Robbie off today after Johann felt his hamstring, and I’m now having to make decisions to protect players, because Robbie had only just gone on and was feeling his Achilles.

“Usually the players let you know if they are not quite right, but I am having to try and safeguard players with judgement calls.

“I have to do that because if it gets any worse, we’re down another player for possibly weeks, so it’s really tough at the minute and it’s unprecedented in my time I management.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my time here, but we’ve got to keep trying to put out a competitive side and keep going because we’ve no choice.

“The game schedule calms a little bit after Saturday and hopefully we can get some bodies back.”

Brady has been linked with a move to Celtic this summer but Burnley insist that talks are ongoing with all players, with Dyche admitting that he expects Brady’s future to “work itself out.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: burnley, fulham, robbie brady, sean dyche