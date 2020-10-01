Sean Dyche lays into Raheem Sterling with X-rated touchline rant

Sean Dyche has a great voice for cursing, let’s be honest, and Raheem Sterling was on the receiving end of a foul-mouthed tirade from the Burnley manager on Wednesday night.

The Carabao Cup game was already won by Manchester City, with the defending champions leading 3-0 thanks to a brace from Raheem Sterling and a third from Ferran Torres, when Sterling was booked for a tackle on Matthew Lowton.

Sterling dived in on the Burnley right-back, who was left writhing in pain following the tackle.

As the City forward dismissed the severity of his tackle, a distinct Dyche-like voice came from the dugout.

As picked up by the pitchside microphones, Dyche and another member of his backroom team laid into Sterling with an X-rated rant.

“Are you f***ing sure Sterling? You spend your whole life on the f***ing floor son!” could be heard, although the camera didn’t pan to the Turf Moor technical area to reveal exactly who started the tirade.

The swearing was so clear, however, that the commentators were forced to apologise to viewers for the industrial language.

Lowton was unable to continue after the Sterling challenge and was replaced by Phil Bardsley but Dyche was unsure about the damage immediately after the defeat.

“Lowts has had to come off and we are going to have to wait and see on that tomorrow,” Dyche told the Burnley Express.

“My first impression is that it is not deadly serious but we will have to wait and see because I have thought that about other players and they have been out longer than I thought.

“One of the physios said we can’t really risk him playing, if it is sore then he has got to come off.”

