 Close sidebar

Sean Dyche has hilariously honest response to Roy Keane criticism

by Darragh Murphy
Roy Keane

Share and Enjoy !

Sean Dyche insists he has no problem with Roy Keane or his opinion on Burnley’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Roy Keane refused to get too excited by Spurs’ 4-0 victory over Burnley because, according to the Irishman, the visitors made it far too easy for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Branding Burnley “desperate”, Keane joked that he and his fellow Sky Sports pundits could have played in Sunday’s match because of how low the quality was.

Dyche didn’t take the criticism to heart, however, and the Burnley manager had a hilariously honest response to Keane’s comments when they were put to him.

“He probably could have,” Dyche said. “I don’t know if you remember but he was pretty decent, to be fair. It wouldn’t surprise me if he could have, to be fair to him.

“I’ve never have a problem with people questioning us and what we do. It’s part of their jobs. They’re pundits for a reason, they have a voice, they have a say. I’ve never been precious about that. Everyone has got an opinion on football, trust me. Not just pundits.

“It’s one of the strangest jobs, you know? Because people actually tell you what you’re doing wrong. I don’t remember going to the doctor and telling him what he was doing wrong, or my lawyer, or my solicitors.

“But apparently, with football managers, everyone thinks they can do better than us. I’m used to that. It’s just part of the territory.

“But I’ve certainly got no problem with Roy Keane or his views.”

Keane reserved his harshest criticism for Spurs on Sunday as the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain became involved in a heated debate with Jamie Redknapp on the subject of Mourinho’s team.

READ NEXT – Paul Scholes believes Thiago would be better suited to Man United

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: , ,

Related posts

Roy Keane compares Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount to Paul Scholes

Alex Ferguson on the transfer target he was ‘angry’ about missing out on

Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool goalkeeper pecking order after Adrian clean sheet