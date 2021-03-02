Sean Dyche has hilariously honest response to Roy Keane criticism

Share and Enjoy !

Sean Dyche insists he has no problem with Roy Keane or his opinion on Burnley’s performance against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Roy Keane refused to get too excited by Spurs’ 4-0 victory over Burnley because, according to the Irishman, the visitors made it far too easy for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Branding Burnley “desperate”, Keane joked that he and his fellow Sky Sports pundits could have played in Sunday’s match because of how low the quality was.

🗣 "Spurs? Champions League?" 👀 Roy Keane says Burnley made it easy for Tottenham but still doesn't think they can push for top 4 pic.twitter.com/qgnnC88UR9 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2021

Dyche didn’t take the criticism to heart, however, and the Burnley manager had a hilariously honest response to Keane’s comments when they were put to him.

“He probably could have,” Dyche said. “I don’t know if you remember but he was pretty decent, to be fair. It wouldn’t surprise me if he could have, to be fair to him.

🗣"He probably could of, he was pretty decent to be fair" 🤣 Sean Dyche's response to Roy Keane saying he could get into Burnley's team following their 4-0 defeat to Tottenham pic.twitter.com/IesbShfRwZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 1, 2021

“I’ve never have a problem with people questioning us and what we do. It’s part of their jobs. They’re pundits for a reason, they have a voice, they have a say. I’ve never been precious about that. Everyone has got an opinion on football, trust me. Not just pundits.

“It’s one of the strangest jobs, you know? Because people actually tell you what you’re doing wrong. I don’t remember going to the doctor and telling him what he was doing wrong, or my lawyer, or my solicitors.

“But apparently, with football managers, everyone thinks they can do better than us. I’m used to that. It’s just part of the territory.

“But I’ve certainly got no problem with Roy Keane or his views.”

Keane reserved his harshest criticism for Spurs on Sunday as the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain became involved in a heated debate with Jamie Redknapp on the subject of Mourinho’s team.

