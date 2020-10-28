The Seamus Coleman text that surprised Everton’s September signing

Seamus Coleman clearly takes his captaincy duties seriously and he makes a point of ensuring that every new arrival at Everton is made to feel welcome.

According to Everton’s recent signing Abdoulaye Doucoure, the first text from an unfamiliar number after his transfer was agreed came from none other than club captain, Seamus Coleman, who expressed delight at the prospect of working with the French midfielder.

Fulfilling media duties after his September move from Watford, Doucoure revealed the message sent from Coleman and how much it meant to him.

Coleman’s text read: “I am very happy you have signed. You are going to help us a lot.”

Doucoure expressed shock at the message of support from Coleman and revealed that he’s never experienced a captain reach out personally in such circumstances.

“I was very surprised,” Doucoure told the club website.

“It was the first time I have known the captain of a team do that.

“I thought, ‘Wow, this is a great club’.”

Coleman, who is currently recovering from a hamstring issue, has played a crucial role in Everton’s spectacular start to the season.

The Toffees currently find themselves top of the Premier League table after four wins, a draw and 14 goals scored in their opening six league fixtures.

And new signing Doucoure, who has featured in five of Everton’s league games thus far, revealed that the upward trajectory of the club under Carlo Ancelotti played a role in convincing him to sign.

Doucoure explained. “Previously, maybe people thought, ‘There is a top six, with Everton just behind’.

“But now Everton is in the top six, it is a top club in the league.

“It is signing top, top players like James and Allan and they have come here to achieve something.

“Everton are growing up. We have a strong squad with players in great form and we are competing with the biggest teams.”

Read More About: abdoulaye doucoure, everton, Seamus Coleman