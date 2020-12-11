Ex-Everton player reveals what Seamus Coleman was shouting from sidelines during Leeds game

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been without captain Seamus Coleman on the pitch in recent weeks but the Irishman continues to do his best to help out from the sidelines.

Seamus Coleman is recovering from a recurrence of a hamstring injury and while he is a relatively quiet man away from football, he is anything but when his side needs a victory.

Even when unable to make an impact on the pitch, Coleman makes his presence felt as the most vocal member of the Toffees squad.

Former Everton goalkeeper Nigel Martyn was back at Goodison Park two weeks ago, when he was covering the home game against Leeds for Everton’s media department.

Martyn revealed how Coleman was “shouting his head off” in an attempt to motivate his players, aiming particular advice to Everton’s captain on the day, Mason Holgate.

“You could hear Ancelotti talking more than the players,” Martyn told HITC. “There was some talking but not as much as I would have expected from both teams.

“Holgate, who was captain for the day, was quite vocal. He was shouting at people, trying to get people going. The loudest guy that I heard was Seamus Coleman, who was sitting about 15 rows to my right.

“Shouting his head off, trying to get them going – shouting to the players on the pitch. He was shouting, ‘Mason, get them going!’

“I think he felt a bit embarrassed doing it to start with but as the game went on… I’d have been the same if I was sat on the bench or in the stand.

“They needed to, because there was a spark or something missing. They didn’t get near Leeds when they were passing the ball.

“It needs something at times, you’ve got to put your stamp on the game. It was a bit too nice at times, I think. That’s what he was alluding to, get a bit of a spark here.

“That would’ve been what 40,000 would’ve been demanding. That’s what’s missing, you find the energy from somewhere (with fans in the ground).”

