Seamus Coleman following Leighton Baines’ advice with response to Premier League start

Seamus Coleman has revealed that some advice from Leighton Baines many years ago helps him keep a level head.

While Seamus Coleman captained Leighton Baines at Everton, the latter was always the more experienced player and he helped the Republic of Ireland right-back along in the early stages of his career.

Coleman has revealed how Baines explained to him why it is unwise to get too carried away with results – both when they are going well and when they are going badly.

“In football, we have our ups and down,” Coleman told the club’s website. “You’ve got to get over those hurdles.

“I’ve had plenty of ups and downs during my career, but one thing Leighton Baines told me a long time ago was not to get too high and not to get too low about things.

“I think that’s a great piece of advice and that’s something I’ve taken with me. When things are going really well, you can’t go away in the clouds and think you’re amazing and when thing aren’t going so well, don’t get too down in the dumps.

“There’s always another game, another training session, to improve and put things right.”

Everton’s start to the season was nothing short of incredible, with the Toffees enjoying seven straight victories across domestic competitions.

In recent weeks, however, Carlo Ancelotti’s side have come slightly off the boil and haven’t won since early October but Coleman is confident that Everton are capable of recapturing their early season form.

“I’ve seen enough in the early few games to show we can have a very good season,” Coleman said.

“We just need to get that win again and climb up the table.

“When you lose a game, you want to go again as quickly as possible.

“But we’ve got the international break now and hopefully the lads who don’t go away stay fit, and the lads who do get some confidence playing for their countries.

“We’ll come back and be ready for that game against Fulham.”

Read More About: everton, Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman