Seamus Coleman and Jurgen Klopp clashed on touchline during Merseyside derby

An injury forced Seamus Coleman off in the first half of Everton’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Saturday but there was nothing wrong with his voicebox as reports claim that the Irish right-back had a heated exchange with Jurgen Klopp in the second half.

The Liverpool Echo reports that Coleman didn’t back down when Klopp remonstrated over an incident in an eventful 45 minutes at Goodison Park.

The specific incident is not named in the report but apparently Coleman engaged in a “less-than-civil discussion” with the Liverpool manager.

The touchline row lasted for some time but it did not get out of hand.

Coleman has never been one to shy away from an argument. Only last month, the Toffees captain gave Kieran Gibbs a piece of his mind after the West Brom defender insisted he would “do it again” after being sent off for an incident involving James Rodriguez.

Coleman suffered a recurrence of a hamstring issue after half an hour against Liverpool and the Republic of Ireland captain was replaced by Ben Godfrey.

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti had little information on the extent of Coleman’s injury when quizzed on it during an interview on Match of the Day but he did suggest that the Irish right-back will not be back in time for next Sunday’s trip to Southampton.

“Seamus Coleman has a hamstring injury,” Ancelotti said. “We will probably have Jonjoe Kenny for the next game.”

