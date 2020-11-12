Seamus Coleman has no intention of engaging in ‘childish’ exchanges with Grealish or Rice

Seamus Coleman has dismissed any suggestion that there will be animosity between the Republic of Ireland players and the two midfielders who picked England over the Boys in Green.

Tonight Declan Rice and Jack Grealish will face Ireland for the first time since committing their international future to England but Irish captain Seamus Coleman isn’t focusing on that particular narrative.

Coleman, who recently recovered from a hamstring injury, will pay no special attention to Rice or Grealish if he starts in Thursday night’s friendly.

“We want to do well for ourselves. There’s going to be none of that childish stuff, definitely not,” Coleman told the Irish Mirror.

“It’s not my problem. Jack and Declan decided what they were going to do and it’s entirely up to themselves.

“They’re top players who we’d like to have, but they saw it elsewhere. It’s not like I’m going to be shouting in their ear.”

International friendlies have been criticised by some club managers due to the increased strain on players’ fitness levels at a time when fixture schedules can be quite hectic.

But Coleman would have required quite a bit of convincing to turn down the opportunity to meet up with his Irish teammates and wear the green jersey with pride.

Coleman explained: “I’d like to think meeting up with their national teams around Europe and the world have got immense pride because you can’t lose sight of the fact that from five, six or seven years old, that’s all you wanted to do.

“I don’t think it’s a feeling you should get used to, it’s a feeling you should get whenever you pull on the green jersey and I’m sure the England players will be feeling exactly the same as well.

“We want to win every game, that’s just the way it works because we’re professionals, competitors and don’t get me wrong because England are an excellent team and it’s a great test for us.”

Read More About: Declan Rice, jack grealish, Republic of Ireland, Seamus Coleman