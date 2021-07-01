The appointment of the former Liverpool manager has stirred up plenty of debate.

Opinion is divided on the decision to hire Rafa Benitez as new Everton manager but Toffees captain Seamus Coleman has urged supporters to get behind the 61-year-old ahead of the upcoming season.

Everton weren’t expected to be in the hunt for a new manager this summer but the sudden departure of Carlo Ancelotti forced the club to scramble to find a suitable replacement.

Everton eventually arrived at Benitez and confirmation arrived on Wednesday afternoon that the Spaniard, who won the Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool, would be in the Goodison Park dugout next term.

Club captain Coleman has now had his say on the appointment and acknowledged the backlash on the blue half of Merseyside but the full-back is looking forward to getting to work under Benitez.

“Ultimately, you’ve got to understand big Everton supporters and that rivalry but on the other hand, the decision is made,” Coleman said on Off The Ball.

“The manager has managed Liverpool, but in the meantime he has been manager of a lot of different clubs in between.

“As players and staff we need and want what’s best for Everton Football Club and as I touched on, there have been too many seasons that just dwindled out.

“That’s on me and a lot of the players and me as captain in the last couple of years. Now, we’re ready to go again and come back and impress the new manager.

“Like I keep talking about and I’m not embarrassed to say it, we want what’s best for Everton and we want to be successful.

“I’m sure fans are sick hearing me say it but I’ll keep saying it until the day I kick my last football for Everton: we want to win a trophy at that football club.”

Everton finished last season in 10th place in the Premier League table and didn’t enjoy the best end to the campaign, winning just three of their last 12 league games.

🔘 Relationship with Marcel Brands Rafael Benitez addresses a range of points in his first interview as manager… 🎥 https://t.co/OnaGOdU0jc pic.twitter.com/NrtdPJxRGx — Everton (@Everton) June 30, 2021

Benitez will be the seventh permanent Everton manager Coleman has played under and the Donegal man is eager to see more longevity in the dugout and more consistency on the pitch.

Coleman said: “Unfortunately, I’ve probably been having these talks too many times because I think as a club, the managers’ situations have been changing a lot and that’s never a good sign.

“We’ve lost some managers along the way and that’s been disappointing, but I think now as a group… we need to all come together and be as positive as possible.

“There have been too many seasons that have just dwindled out and we need to get that right.”

