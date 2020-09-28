David Moyes wants unlikely reunion with Seamus Coleman

Seamus Coleman almost certainly won’t have any interest in leaving Everton in the next week.

Everton are enjoying an incredible start to the new campaign and plenty of credit has been given to Seamus Coleman for leading the charge under Carlo Ancelotti.

Considering Coleman’s recent performances, it’s hardly surprising that he’s caught the eye of a manager or two but we don’t anticipate this rumoured interest to unsettle the Irish full-back too much.

According to a report in today’s Sunday People, West Ham manager David Moyes has identified Coleman as one of his top targets as the London club looks to respond to a dreadful start to the Premier League season.

There are many reasons, however, why Coleman won’t entertain Moyes’ interest in him despite the fact that the pair worked previously worked together at Goodison Park.

For one thing, very different seasons are anticipated for West Ham and Everton, and it’s no secret that Coleman would prefer to be involved in the latter.

Add to that the fact that West Ham’s co-owner David Sullivan has admitted that his club is unable to compete in the transfer market due to limited funds. As an experienced Premier League player with two years left on his contract, Coleman wouldn’t come cheap.

And finally, Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has been showering Coleman with praise on an almost weekly basis and doesn’t sound anywhere near tempted to part ways with the Killybegs man.

Only yesterday, Ancelotti compared the Toffees skippers to some of the greatest captains of all time.

"Seamus is an example for all the others of how you need to be: the attitude, the spirit – every day. I've had a lot of captains in my career but how Seamus expresses his love for the shirt is really top." – @mrancelotti. Our captain. Our Seamus. 💙#CRYEVE pic.twitter.com/1PCWpwu6pq — Everton (@Everton) September 26, 2020

“Seamus is an example for all the others of how you need to be: the attitude, the spirit – every day,” Ancelotti said after Everton’s victory over Crystal Palace.

“I’ve had a lot of captains in my career but how Seamus expresses his love for the shirt is really top. He is a great captain, honestly. I don’t want to forget anyone [I have worked with] but he is up there as a captain with [Paolo] Maldini, John Terry and Sergio Ramos.”

