Seamus Coleman sends classy Champions League message to Ireland coach

Seamus Coleman offered a fitting welcome to returning Champions League-winning coach Anthony Barry ahead of the upcoming friendlies against Andorra and Hungary.

Barry rejoined the Republic of Ireland squad yesterday, just a couple of days after what was likely a career highlight when Chelsea lifted the Champions League trophy in Porto.

Coleman made sure to give Barry the credit he deserves for his work with Chelsea by welcoming him back to training with a classy speech.

“Going into Chelsea and you know, I think it’s a lesson to us all if we’re committed and put everything into our job into our application then we can be successful,” Coleman said.

“So, on behalf of all the lads, massive congratulations Anto.”

Barry was appointed Ireland’s new assistant coach in February, replacing Damien Duff on Stephen Kenny’s coaching staff.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has been full of praise for Barry, who remains a full-time coach for Chelsea and joins the Ireland team during international windows.

“You can be very happy, you are lucky because he is a top coach who will join you and your coaching staff,” Tuchel said after Barry’s Ireland role was confirmed.

“We didn’t know him before. He was already here under Frank (Lampard). Anthony was from the first moment a big part of our coaching team because first of all he is a fantastic guy, a fantastic character, very open, very friendly and he has top quality and analysing games and giving his opinion.

“He is very experienced. I feel him very comfortable on the pitch when he is in charge of exercises. He’s very comfortable in front of the group.

“He is in charge, the specialist, for all set-pieces so he’s doing video sessions, training for set pieces and he is the assistant for any other exercises which is a pleasure to have him around.”

