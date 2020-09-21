Seamus Coleman is not as optimistic as his manager when it comes to a potential retirement date for the Irish full-back.

Ahead of Everton’s 5-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti praised his captain and predicted that Seamus Coleman could continue playing until he’s 40.

Coleman, who will turn 32 in three weeks, recently made his 250th start for the Toffees and while he has plenty left in his gas tank, the Republic of Ireland skipper reckons Ancelotti might have been a tad ambitious with his prediction.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Coleman said: “I’m delighted to start 250 times for the club, over 300 appearances. It’s something that when I came over as a kid I couldn’t have imagined, I just wanted to get in the team and do well.

“It’s a great milestone for myself. On the manager’s comments, I believe everything that comes out of that man’s mouth! I don’t want to doubt him but it might be difficult. I’m enjoying it, I feel good, my speeds that I’ve always reached, so all that is still there and I’m looking forward to seeing how the season goes.”

Coleman has displayed his leadership qualities on several occasions in recent months.

The Killybegs man was not afraid to issue a brutally honest assessment of his team in July, when Everton fell to a 3-0 defeat to Wolves after the restart of the Premier League.

And on Saturday, Coleman showed that he’s quick to back up a teammate when he mocked Kieran Gibbs as he walked off the pitch after being sent off for lashing out at James Rodriguez.

Seamus Coleman mocking Kieran Gibbs is giving us life this morning. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/uZDkZziw47 — Nashville Evertonians (@Nashville_EFC) September 20, 2020

Everton have looked incredible since the beginning of the new Premier League season but Coleman has warned his teammates not to get carried away with the positive start.

“For me, I don’t think we can look at the bigger picture too early,” he said.

“As I said to the lads at the start of the season we need to be the best we can be on a daily basis, come in and work hard every day then the bigger picture looks after itself.

“Then we can only look from game to game and at the minute, it has been good.

“We go back into work and we need to make sure our heads are not in the sky, we are ready to work again, fight in training for the week and then get ready for the game.”

